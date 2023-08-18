Personal laws were never framed in the majority vs minority context, neither were they shrouded in individual liberty during the Constituent Assembly debates. The "fear” of minorities and the “choice to exit” from these laws were discussed as a matter of fact. Similarly, gender justice and the understanding that it should be codified as standalone substantive legislation, are again debates of a much later period.

Why did the constitution framers incorporate a deeply political question in the legal language of Article 44? After all, they did not define what it could mean? Why was its inclusion felt necessary then?

It seems that the constitution framers had two things in mind – first, that the codification of laws is a progressive step as it leads to clarity and precision in the legal rules, something which is also demonstrated in the Law Commission Consultation Paper (2018) where it proposed “codification” of personal laws; and second, that religious communities could be persuaded to such codification, demonstrated by the promulgation of The Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act of 1937, and similar other legislations.