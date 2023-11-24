39 Palestinians, 13 Israelis To Be Released Soon As Four-Day Ceasefire Begins

After 48-days of continuous attack, the conflict between Israel and Hamas saw a temporary ceasefire on Friday, 24 November.
In focus: Israel and Hamas announced a ceasefire and detainee exchange agreement on Wednesday, 22 November.
As per the agreement, at least 50 Israeli and foreign hostages, and 300 Palestinians, are expected to be released.
Out of which, Israel is expected to release 39 Palestinians on Friday, including 24 women and 15 teenage males, in the occupied West Bank region, a Palestinian official said, as quoted by Reuters.
In exchange, Hamas is expected to release 13 Israeli hostages on Friday.
Aid for Gaza: The Israel Defense Forces also claimed that aid has started going to Gaza, which has been under attack of Israel.
"This morning, 4 tankers of fuel and 4 tankers of cooking gas—designated for operating essential humanitarian infrastructure—were transferred from Egypt to UN humanitarian aid organizations in southern Gaza, via the Rafah Crossing," IDF posted on X.
Conflict, Far From Over
As four-day truce came into effect, there no major bombing or rocket attacks in Gaza, Reuters reported.
However, Israeli military has warned Gazans, who were forced to leave there homes and take shelter in southern Gaza, to not return back, reported AP.
The report further added that purported Arabic-language leaflets were dropped over southern Gaza on Friday, that said, “the war has not ended yet".
It also allegedly said, “Returning to the north is prohibited and very dangerous."
Background: Israel has been continuously attacking Gaza after the Hamas militants entered Israel, launched rockets, and took hostages on 7 October, claiming lives of around 1,400 people. The retaliatory assault in Gaza has killed over 13,000 Palestinians.
