39 Palestinians, 13 Israelis To Be Released Soon As Four-Day Ceasefire Begins

As four-day truce came into effect, there no major bombing or rocket attacks in Gaza, Reuters reported.

However, Israeli military has warned Gazans, who were forced to leave there homes and take shelter in southern Gaza, to not return back, reported AP.

The report further added that purported Arabic-language leaflets were dropped over southern Gaza on Friday, that said, “the war has not ended yet".

It also allegedly said, “Returning to the north is prohibited and very dangerous."