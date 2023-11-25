IPL 2024: Players Each Team Could Release Before Auction – A Team-By-Team Guide

A month before they arrive in Dubai for the auction, preparations for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season are in full swing among the franchises, with 26 November being the deadline to announce the list of released and retained players.
As the franchises brainstorm to find crucial answers, we have made the task easier for you – for in this article, we will look at a team-by-team guide of the players that all ten teams could release.
1. Chennai Super Kings
Purse remaining: Rs 6.50 crore.
The Chennai Super Kings think tank are not expected to lose any sleep over retentions, for much of their task – that of freeing up purse – has been done by two players. English all-rounder Ben Stokes, who cost the team Rs 16 crore but played only two matches, has made himself unavailable for IPL 2024, while Ambati Rayudu, costing the team Rs 6.75 crore, has announced his retirement.
Hence, the defending champions will have a bare minimum of Rs 29.25 crore – including the value of these two players, unused purse and the additional Rs 5 crore that teams will be allowed to spend – when they arrive at the auction table on 19 December.
Additionally, they can free up Rs 2.40 crore by releasing five players. Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson – who missed the last season with an injury, South African pacer Sisanda Magala – who looked out of sorts in his two appearances, his Proteas teammate Dwaine Pretorious – who has retired from international cricket, and Indian domestic players Bhagath Varma and Simarjeet Singh are the five players who could be released by CSK.
2. Delhi Capitals
Purse remaining: 9.45 crore.
Reports suggest Delhi Capitals will be opting for a major overhaul, which – considering how poor their performances were in IPL 2023 – will be perfectly justified.
Costing them Rs 4.60 crore last season, South African batter Rilee Rossouw struggled to live up to his price tag, and its subsequent expectations. The same can be said about West Indian all-rounder Rovman Powell and veteran Indian batter Manish Pandey, who cost the Capitals Rs 2.80 crore and Rs 2.40 crore respectively.
While Sarfaraz Khan cost the team only Rs 20 lakh, the wicketkeeper-batter could score only 53 runs at an average of 13.25 last season, and is a candidate to be released.
Among the bowlers, Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman and Indian youngster Kamlesh Nagarkoti might have to bid adieu to their time in DC.
3. Gujarat Titans
Purse remaining: 9.45 crore.
With their captain, Hardik Pandya reportedly joining Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans will free up Rs 15 crore before dipping into retentions and releases. Accordingly, it will not be a surprise if they retain almost the entirety of their squad, barring a few.
Wicketkeeping pair Matthew Wade and KS Bharat could be released to free up a cumulative sum of Rs 3.60 crore, while overseas all-rounders Dasun Shanaka and Odean Smith can also be let go.
Among the Indian players, Pradeep Sangwan, Urvil Patel and Darshan Nalkande are among the prime candidates to feature on the list of released players, having not made any significant contribution thus far.
4. Kolkata Knight Riders
Purse remaining: 6.65 crore.
Another team of Delhi Capitals’ ilk, Kolkata Knight Riders are also expected to release players aplenty and look for a fresh start, under the tutelage of their two-time title-winning captain, Gautam Gambhir.
All-rounder Shardul Thakur and New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson – who were traded in by spending Rs 20.75 crore, but did not justify their price tags – could be released.
The other candidates are – Bangladeshi veteran duo Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das, another Kiwi pacer in Tim Southee, West Indies’ Johnson Charles, Namibia’s David Wiese and the Indian trio of N Jagadeesan, Mandeep Singh and Kulwant Khejroliya.
5. Lucknow Super Giants
Purse remaining: Rs 10.80 crore
Lucknow Super Giants have already freed up Rs 2.25 crore by letting Avesh Khan join Rajasthan Royals, in exchange for Devdutt Padikkal. That, in addition to the Rs 8.55 crore they have from unused and new purse, will set them up nicely for the auction, considering they don’t have many gaping holes in the team.
The only mega-money player they could release is Deepak Hooda – who cost the team Rs 5.25 crore, but scored only 84 runs in 12 matches last season. Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yudhvir Singh and Swapnil Singh are the other players they can release.
6. Mumbai Indians
Purse remaining: Rs 5 crore.
Mumbai Indians will significantly bolster their squad even before the auction, with the arrival of Hardik Pandya looking very likely. Yet, the all-rounder will cost them Rs 15 crore, and having an unused purse of only Rs 50 lakh, it is certain that the five-time champions will release at least one big signing.
That one player could be Australian all-rounder Cameron Green – not because he performed poorly last season, but owing to his ginormous price tag of Rs 17.50 crore.
There could be a plethora of other releases, but along expected lines – Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Arshad Khan, Sandeep Warrier, Raghav Goyal, Vishnu Vinod, Hrithik Shokeen and Ramandeep Singh.
7. Punjab Kings
Purse remaining: Rs 17.20 crore.
Punjab Kings’ perennial loop of build-destruct-reconstruct has never been rewarding. Accordingly, despite finishing eighth in IPL 2023, they could opt for some continuity ahead of the 2024 edition.
Among those who regularly featured in the playing XI, Harpreet Brar could ideally be the lone candidate to be released, with nine wickets in 13 matches doing very less to justify his Rs 3.80 crore contract.
Barring the left-arm spinner, Raj Bawa, Matthew Short, Shivam Singh, Baltej Singh and Mohit Rathee could be let go.
8. Rajasthan Royals
Purse remaining: Rs 6.60 crore.
Having utilised Rs 2.25 crore already in the acquisition of Avesh Khan for Devdutt Padikkal, Rajasthan Royals will be among those teams looking to free up purse by releasing players on big contracts.
Jason Holder, who was acquired for Rs 5.75 crore but could pick up only four wickets last season, could be among the names on the inaugural champions’ release list.
Having signed Avesh, it seems certain that they will release at least one Indian pacer, who could be their Rs 2.60 crore signing, Navdeep Saini. Joe Root, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa, KM Asif, Kuldip Yadav and Kunal Singh Rathore are the other candidates.
9. Royal Challengers Bangalore
Purse remaining: Rs 6.75 crore.
By forming a new coaching setup, Royal Challengers Bangalore have already hinted at an overhaul, with Andy Flower now at the helm. Among those who could be in the front row to be let go are two wicketkeepers – Dinesh Karthik and Anuj Rawat.
Once a reliable finisher, Karthik has left his prime behind, and his tally of 140 runs in IPL 2023 was not in synchronisation with his contract fee of Rs 5.50 crore.
Rawat, on the contrary, has not realised his potential yet, with rare glimpses of brilliance not doing enough to justify Bangalore’s decision to spend Rs 3.40 crore on him.
The other candidates to be released could be Will Jacks, Kedar Jadhav, Karn Sharma, Avinash Singh and Rajan Kumar.
10. Sunrisers Hyderabad
Purse remaining: Rs 11.55 crore.
Amid rumours of letting English batter Harry Brook walk away, Sunrisers Hyderabad could ideally deviate from their knack of ripping the team apart ahead of every auction, and have faith in some of their expensive signings.
Among those who could be let go, however, is Mayank Agarwal, who scored just 270 runs last season after being signed for Rs 8.25 crore. The young duo of Abdul Samad and Kartik Tyagi – each costing the franchise Rs 4 crore – might also be released.
Completing the list could be Adil Rashid, Mayank Dagar, Akeal Hosein, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Anmolpreet Singh and Sanvir Singh.
