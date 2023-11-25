IPL 2024: Players Each Team Could Release Before Auction – A Team-By-Team Guide

A month before they arrive in Dubai for the auction, preparations for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season are in full swing among the franchises, with 26 November being the deadline to announce the list of released and retained players.

As the franchises brainstorm to find crucial answers, we have made the task easier for you – for in this article, we will look at a team-by-team guide of the players that all ten teams could release.