ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Revisiting Virat Kohli’s Top 5 ODI Knocks vs Australia

1. 115* (66) in Nagpur, 2013

Kohli’s best-ever ODI knock against the Aussies came on home turf, over a decade ago. On a batting-friendly Nagpur wicket, Australia’s then-skipper George Bailey and Shane Watson went berserk, helping their team post a total of 350/6.

In the chase, a 178-run opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan did provide India with a solid foundation, but they still needed over 170 runs, with barely 20 overs to spare. India needed a berserker of their own, and they got one in a 24-year-old Virat Kohli, who scored what was then his 17th century in ODI cricket.