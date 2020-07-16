How ‘Chinese’ Social Media Warriors Are Waging a War Against India

One month after a violent stand-off between the Indian and the Chinese Troops in Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) resulted in the killing of at least 20 Indian Army personnel, Twitter has emerged as a battlefront with multiple handles impersonating Chinese nationals being used to spread misinformation against India.

The Quint assessed several such profiles which were set up in March 2020 and found clear discrepancies between actual facts and the information being shared by these handles.

In an earlier story, The Quint's WebQoof team exposed how a handle with username Cathy Rolanova claims to be a Russian OSINT expert and spreads misinformation against India. In this report, we have debunked another profile which goes by the username 美麗的男 何金濤 (Mandarin) and when translated to English it means ‘Beautiful man He Jintao’ (gibberish).

Using this example, we will also explain how such coordinated disinformation campaigns work and what are global platforms like Twitter doing about it.