7 Indian Army Personnel Killed By Nepal in Ceasefire Violation? No

On 5 July, a Twitter user, Irmak Idoya (@Irmaknepal) shared old and unrelated images to claim that they are from the unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Indian Army across the India-Nepal border. He also mentioned that two civilians were injured and the Nepalese in return gunned down 7 Indian Army personnel.

This comes in the backdrop of tensions between India and Nepal over the disputed territories of Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh.