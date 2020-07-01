Gaurav Arya’s Claims About Army, Sam Manekshaw’s Pensions Are Fake

“If you haven’t retired and you’re still in active service, you can’t be getting a pension,” Air Marshal SY Savur (Retd.) told The Quint. According to him, FM Manekshaw would have been getting 50 percent of his last pay drawn as pension till the government took the decision in 2007.

A PTI report from April 2007 states that an official statement of the defence ministry said that FM Manekshaw and Marshal of IAF Arjan Singh would be entitled to “full salary and allowances equivalent to that for serving chiefs of the two services.” The two marshals had only been receiving a pension till then, the report further states.

Soon after this announcement, a cheque of over Rs 1.16 crore with Manekshaw's arrears, dating from 1 January 1973, was handed over to him, while he was in the hospital, another PTI report from April 2007 states. The cheque was handed over to Manekshaw by then Defence Secretary Shekhar Dutt at the military hospital at Wellington in Tamil Nadu, where Manekshaw was admitted and passed away a year later.

FM Manekshaw’s family also confirmed to The Quint that FM Manekshaw, was in fact receiving his pensions. “He was getting a pension,” the late field marshal’s daughter Maja Daruwala said.

She also recounted an incident when then President Abdul Kalam visited the ailing Manekshaw in hospital, when the latter asked him why it was that if he was not retired, he was still getting a pension. It was after this conversation that the field marshal was given his arrears dating from 1973, along with other accoutrements fit for an officer of his rank.

“I supposed what they were giving him was his pension and then they must have calculated his back pay, whatever it was and then gave him a lump sum,” Daruwala added, speaking to The Quint.