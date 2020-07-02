Apache Choppers Over Pangong Tso? No, Video is From Arizona, USA

A video of some helicopters flying over a lake is falsely going viral as Apache helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) flying over Lake Pangong in Ladakh. However, we found that these are actually Apache choppers belonging to the US military flying over a lake in Arizona and has no relation to India at all.

This claim comes in the aftermath of reports of the Indian Army increasing their presence and strength of troops in the Ladakh sector. Reports have claimed that weapons and equipment have also been increased in the area as tensions with China and India continue to simmer along the LAC.