An image of former prime minister Indira Gandhi addressing soldiers in 1971 was shared by several Congress Twitter handles with the claim that it is from Galwan Valley, the place that witnessed violent face-off between Indian Army and Chinese PLA soldiers on 15 June.However, we found that the image is actually from Leh and not Galwan Valley, as claimed.CLAIMAli Mehdi, vice president, Congress Delhi, tweeted the image claiming that the image is of Indira Gandhi addressing Indian army soldiers in the Galwan Valley.The image was also shared by official handle of Youth Congress and UP Congress, who have now issued a correction.Several social media users shared the image on Facebook with a similar narrative.WHAT WE FOUND OUTWe reverse searched the image on Google and found that a website called art-sheep had published the image with the caption: “One of the rare pictures of former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi addressing jawans in Leh in 1971.”Photos From a 2016 Blog Shared as Indian Soldier Injured in GalwanFact-checking website BOOM came across a tweet that mentioned the source of the image as ‘PTI Photo/ Courtesy DPR Defence’.Consequently, we searched photo archives of PTI with the keywords “Indira Gandhi Leh” and found the viral image with the caption: “**EDS: FILE PHOTO** New Delhi: In this undated file photo former prime minister late Indira Gandhi addresses jawans in Leh, in 1971. (DPRO/PTI Photo)(PTI22-06-2020_000166B) (sic)”The caption clearly specifies Leh as the location and not Galwan Valley.It is noteworthy that the distance between Leh and Galwan Valley is nearly 219 kilometres and takes over six hours to travel.Evidently, an image of Indira Gandhi addressing the jawans in Leh in 1971 was circulated with the false claim that the image is from Galwan Valley.(You can read all our coronavirus related fact-checked stories here.)(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on Whatsapp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.