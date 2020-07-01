Boiler Explodes at TN Lignite Plant, Multiple Deaths Reported
17 reported injured in a boiler blast in Tamil Nadu power plant.
At least 17 have been injured in a boiler room explosion at the NLC India Limited thermal power plant in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday, 1 July.
Reports have indicated that multiple people have died in this incident.
As per ANI, the injured have been rushed to the NLC lignite hospital. Other visuals emerging on social media show smoke emerging from the power plant with many workers assembling outside the premises.
As per reports, an internal firefighting team is trying to control the fire in the boiler area.
The cause of the explosion is still not known.
According to Times Now, this is the second explosion at the plant while the first one occurred on 7 May this year.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.