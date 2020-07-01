Boiler Explodes at TN Lignite Plant, Multiple Deaths Reported

At least 17 have been injured in a boiler room explosion at the NLC India Limited thermal power plant in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday, 1 July.

Reports have indicated that multiple people have died in this incident.

As per ANI, the injured have been rushed to the NLC lignite hospital. Other visuals emerging on social media show smoke emerging from the power plant with many workers assembling outside the premises.

As per reports, an internal firefighting team is trying to control the fire in the boiler area.