‘Malicious’: Army Slams Claims on Modi’s Visit to Leh Hospital

The Indian Army, on Saturday, 4 July, issued a clarification on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the General Hospital in Leh after some social media users claimed that the visit was staged.

The Army called the accusation regarding the the status of the facility visited by Modi as “malicious and unsubstantiated”.

“It is unfortunate that aspersions are being cast on how our brave Armed Forces are treated. The Armed Forces give the best possible treatment to their personnel. It is clarified that the said facility is part of the Crisis Expansion capacity of 100 beds and is very much part of the General Hospital complex,” reads the Army’s clarification, issued by the Ministry of Defence.