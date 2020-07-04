‘Malicious’: Army Slams Claims on Modi’s Visit to Leh Hospital
The Army called the accusations regarding the the status of the facility as “malicious and unsubstantiated”.
The Indian Army, on Saturday, 4 July, issued a clarification on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the General Hospital in Leh after some social media users claimed that the visit was staged.
The Army called the accusation regarding the the status of the facility visited by Modi as “malicious and unsubstantiated”.
“It is unfortunate that aspersions are being cast on how our brave Armed Forces are treated. The Armed Forces give the best possible treatment to their personnel. It is clarified that the said facility is part of the Crisis Expansion capacity of 100 beds and is very much part of the General Hospital complex,” reads the Army’s clarification, issued by the Ministry of Defence.
The statement further mentioned that some wards of the hospital were converted into isolation facilities due to the COVID-19 protocol.
“Hence, this hall which otherwise was normally used as a Training Audio Video Hall was converted into a ward ever since the hospital was also designated as COVID-19 treatment hospital,” the statement added.
After a violent face-off that took place between the troops of India and China in Galwan Valley on 15 June, the injured soldiers were kept there to ensure isolation from COVID-19 affected areas.
Congress Leaders Take a Dig At the Visit
Earlier, some Congress leaders took dig at the prime minister’s visit to the hospital in Leh by mentioning that photographers have been put in place of doctors. They also questioned the absence of medicines and drips among other things.
Meanwhile, some social media users including advocate and author Major Navdeep Singh were quick to point out that it is a seminar room converted into a recuperation ward for mental well-being.
In another tweet, he mentioned, “The injuries could be minor but soldiers are kept in a relaxed & congenial environment, away from fellow patients & troops, for recuperation & debriefing purposes, after every such incident, not only for physical purposes but mental well being & security.”
After addressing soldiers during his visit to Ladakh on Friday, 3 July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met the soldiers who were injured in the Galwan Valley and paid tribute to those who were martyred in the deadly brawl.
“The braves who left us, they didn’t depart without reason, all of you gave a befitting reply. Your bravery, the blood you shed will inspire our youth and countrymen for generations,” PM Modi said, referring to the clashes on 15 June.
(Correction: An earlier version of the story had attributed the clarification to the Ministry of Defence. The story has been updated to reflect that the clarification was made by the Indian Army through the Ministry.)
