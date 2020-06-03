A video of what appears to be a border dispute between India and Chinese troops is being shared heavily on social media claiming China is provoking India to begin a war.The context of the video being viral is the recent renewal of tensions between India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.However, The Quint found that the video has no relation to the recent border tensions between India and China. It is an old video being shared with this context.CLAIMThe message being shared with the video reads thus:“जय हिंदचीन भारत को युद्ध के लिए उकसा रहा है।लद्दाख बॉर्डर पर तनाव शुरू।सभी राष्ट्रवादी भाइयों से आग्रह चीनी सामानों का बहिष्कार अभी तुरंत से शुरू करें ।”[Translation: Jai Hindi. China is provoking India. Tension at Ladakh border has started. We urge all our Indian brother to boycott Chinese products. (sic)]Many people shared the nearly five-minute video on Facebook with the same claim.A shorter version of the video was also shared on Twitter.WHAT’S THE TRUTH?We used the software Invid to break up the video into several keyframes and ran a reverse search on them. This led us to several longer versions of the same video which had been uploaded between 2015 and 2016.Below are the three nearly 20 minute versions of the video which we found to have been uploaded between May 2015 and February 2016. The captions of all the videos claimed that the videos showed Indian and Chinese soldiers having a face-off or a dispute.However, The Quint could not independently verify the context behind the incidents seen in the video.But the fact that it existed in 2015 makes it clear that the viral video is not of the current India-China tensions at the LAC but is an old video and pertaining to a separate incident.(You can read all our coronavirus related fact-checked stories here.)(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on Whatsapp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.