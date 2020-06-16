An old video has resurfaced amid the rising tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with multiple social media users claiming that it shows the 'violent face-off’ between armies of the two countries in the Galwan Valley.The Indian Army on Tuesday, 16 June, said that a "violent face-off took place" on Monday night with 'casualties on both sides' at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh along the disputed India-China border.However, the viral video is from 2017 and reportedly shows a clash between Indian and Chinese troops near Pangong Lake in Ladakh.THE CLAIMThe video is being shared on Facebook and Twitter with misleading claims to insinuate that it is from the clash between India and China which took place at night on Monday, 15 June.China Alleges India Crossed Border First; Media Reports CasualtiesWHAT WE FOUNDWe fragmented the video into several keyframes using the InVid Google Chrome extension and followed it up with a reverse image search. This helped us find a tweet from 2017 which carried the same video, by news website The Print.According to the tweet dated 19 August 2017, the video shows ‘Indian & Chinese soldiers clashing at Pangong lake in Ladakh on August 15’.Next, we searched Google with keywords ‘India China troops clash 2017’ and found the same video uploaded by several news outlets like India Today and NDTV. The reports suggested that the video shows a confrontation between Indian and Chinese soldiers near the Pangong Lake in Ladakh on 15 August 2017.As illustrated, an old video from 2017 is being shared on social media as that from the ‘face-off’ between Indian and Chinese forces on 15 June.What Happened in 1975? The Last Skirmish at India-China Border(You can read all our coronavirus related fact-checked stories here.)(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on Whatsapp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.