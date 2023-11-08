What Are You, Glenn Maxwell?

Commentators had started to say that Cummins, on the other crease, will have to take a bit more responsibility. After the end of the 38th over, the physio came on for the first round of treatment.

Maxwell's discomfort was even more evident in the very next over, when he, on 126, smacked Rashid for 6 over mid-on and started hopping on one leg right after. After that, his muscles appeared to keep cramping and spasming. His physical condition was clear when on 142, he hit a boundary of Noor and limped towards the other end of the pitch.

When he was on 147, he fell to the ground, his body writhing. At this point, Australia still needed 55 runs from 58 balls.