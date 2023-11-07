ICC World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell Goes Beyond Madness, Cricket World Stupefied

Glenn Maxwell – often affectionately called ‘Mad Max’ for his exceptional-yet-unorthodox batting – went beyond madness to play what will perhaps be regarded as the best knock in the history of ODI World Cup. Against Afghanistan in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, Maxwell scored 201 runs to help Australia secure a three-wicket triumph in their eighth 2023 ICC World Cup match.

Maxwell came out to bat at a time when Australia were already in a precarious position, having lost four wickets for 49 runs in a 292-run chase. Hardly could he find his feet than the all-rounder found the scoreboard reading 91/7.