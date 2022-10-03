Edited Pic Shared to Claim 'Girl Gifted Sachin Pilot's Portrait to Rahul Gandhi'

An image, which shows a young girl giving a portrait to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, is being shared to claim that the portrait was of former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot, which was gifted to Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

However, the claim is false and the image is edited. The original picture posted on Congress’ official Twitter handle shows the girl gifting a portrait of Gandhi, and not of Pilot, as claimed in the viral post.

This comes days after the Congress party faced a crisis in Rajasthan as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced his candidature to become the next party president.

But due to the party's 'one person, one post' principle, Gehlot would have had to resign as the chief minister. This led to a rebellion of MLAs, who disapproved of Pilot taking over as the chief minister from Gehlot.