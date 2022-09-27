Rajasthan Crisis Live: AICC Observers To Submit Report to Sonia Gandhi Today
The one-person one-position rule might push CM Ashok Gehlot to step down from his position.
Rajasthan Congress Meeting LIVE Updates, Sachin Pilot vs Ashok Gehlot: As the political crisis in Rajasthan unfolds, All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge are scheduled to submit a written report to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, 27 September.
Further, sources said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot can be out of the Congress presidential race.
On Sunday, 25 September, over 90 Congress MLAs had submitted their resignation to Assembly Speaker CP Joshi in protest against the likely decision to make Sachin Pilot the state's chief minister if Ashok Gehlot were to resign from the post to fight the Congress presidential election.
The resignation by the MLAs brings down the strength of the Rajasthan Assembly to 108, where the halfway mark will be at 55. The BJP has 70 MLAs in the House.
AICC observers had held a meeting with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Monday to apprise her of the unfolding crisis
Taking a dig, the BJP said that "none of the Congress leaders want to be party's national president, they prefer to be CM."
'Crisis To Be Resolved Soon': Chhattisgarh CM
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said that he believed that the crisis in Rajasthan would be resolved soon.
"I do not have much idea about the happenings in Rajasthan. I believe the problem will be solved very soon," Baghel said as per ANI.
