Congress' Rajasthan Crisis & President Dilemma Are Both Due to Its 2018 Mistakes

The present crisis in the Congress in Rajasthan is actually a result of the choices the party made in the winter of 2018. In fact not just this crisis, a lot of what has gone wrong with the party in the past four years can be traced to that moment.

Consider the fact that since the beginning of 2019, the Congress has failed to win a single Assembly election on its own.

So what makes the choices made in 2018 end so important?

Let's have a brief flashback.