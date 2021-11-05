WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Tripura Violence & Puneeth Rajkumar's Death
From misleading photos around the violence in Tripura to misinformation surrounding Puneeth Rajkumar's death.
From misleading photos of a fire at a Rohingya refugee camp in Delhi shared in the aftermath of the Tripura violence to a fabricated message attributed to founder and chairman of Narayana Health Dr Devi Shetty following the death of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, here's what misled the public this week.
1. Photo From Rohingya Camp Fire in Delhi Falsely Shared as One From Tripura
A photograph of two men holding a pile of burnt and damaged books is being widely shared on social media claiming it shows the communal violence that had taken place in Tripura.
However, we found the photo is from a fire that had taken broken out at a Rohingya refugee camp near Delhi's Kalindi Kunj in June.
Photojournalist Md Meharban, who had taken the picture, had told The Quint that the photograph was from June.
You can read our fact-check here.
2. Fake Message Attributed to Dr Devi Shetty Viral After Puneeth Rajkumar's Death
Following the death of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar on 29 October due to cardiac arrest, a message purportedly from the founder and chairman of Narayana Health Dr Devi Shetty is being shared on social media.
According to the viral message, Dr Shetty said that several celebrities in their 40s, including Rajkumar, died because of "doing too much to be fit".
However, Narayana Health had issued a statement stating that it was a fake message and Dr Shetty had not said anything relating to this.
You can read our fact-check here.
3. No, This Woman Wasn’t Attacked by Muslims Over a ‘No Halal’ Board
A set of photos of a restaurateur from Kerala's Kochi named Thushara Ajith is shared by several social media users, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson for Uttar Pradesh Prashant Umrao, who has often being called out for peddling misinformation, claiming that she was attacked by people belonging to the Muslim community as she was trying to open an eatery that did not serve halal food.
However, we found that the fight had taken place due to a civic dispute and was not due to any religious reasons. Further, none involved in the brawl were Muslims.
You can read our fact-check here.
4. Clip Shows Tripura Police Encouraging Rioters? No, Video is Old
A video showing some policemen raising "Jai Shri Ram" (Hail Lord Ram) slogans in front of a crowd is shared on social media claiming that it shows the Tripura police encouraging rioters in the state.
The video is shared in the backdrop of the communal violence that broke out in October in Tripura.
However, we found that the video is from March 2018 and according to a local news report the video was from Bihar's Rosera town when there was unrest in the area on the occasion of Chaiti Durga puja.
You can read our fact-check here.
5. 2017 Video From Kashmir Celebrating Pak's Win Shared as Recent
Social media users shared a video showing fireworks celebrations on the streets claiming it shows people in Kashmir celebrating after Pakistan secured a 10-wicket victory over India in the ICC T20 World Cup.
The video was shared by Ajay Sehrawat, BJP Delhi spokesperson as well as Hindi news channel Aaj Tak.
However, we found that the video showed people in Srinagar celebrating Pakistan's win over India in the Champions Trophy final on 18 June 2017.
You can read our fact-check here.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.