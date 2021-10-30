Shock, Rage, Grief: Sea of Fans Bid Adieu to Kannada Star Puneeth Rajkumar
Kannada 'power star' Puneeth Rajkumar's body was kept at Kanteerava Stadium for public homage.
It was 1 pm on 29 October and the news was still unconfirmed. But fans of Kannada film actor Puneeth Rajkumar rushed to Vikram Hospital. At 2.30 pm, doctors at the hospital declared Rajkumar dead.
Dr Ranganath Nayak, Chief Cardiologist of Vikram Hospitals said, "Despite prolonged, advanced and aggressive measures, the patient continued to be non-responsive and asystolic."
In the middle of a routine workout, Rajkumar had complained of chest pain and was taken to his family doctor. From there he was rushed to Vikram hospital where the doctors found that his heart had stopped.
Puneeth Rajkumar was 46, when he died of a cardiac arrest.
Known as 'power star' and 'Appu', in Kannada film industry, his fans gave him a tearful goodbye. Here's a glimpse of what happened at Kanteerava Stadium, where his body was kept for public homage for 24-hours.
Fans Throng Rajkumar's Home, Stadium
When the body of Puneeth Rajkumar was taken to his home fans had already gathered there. Some of them had come from far of places. They said in one voice, 'He was the greatest there was'.
The Quint spoke to a fan from Chikkaballapur,
"Everyone is saying he is dead. He is living in our hearts. Every service of his is right there in front of our eyes. I have acted in two films and I have directly interacted with him. I am aware of his humane tendencies. He reflected the same values that his dad possessed. His contributions to social causes are unparalleled. I am very sad. I have come all the way from Chikkaballapur."R Manjanna, Puneeth Fan
Shock, rage and grief were the motifs of the large gathering at Kanteerava Stadium.
"Puneeth Rajkumar’s death has brought in so much sorrow. I’m a great fan of his. I came here on work from Gangavathi. I abandoned my work as soon as I heard this news. I went to the hospital. They said that they shifted his mortal remains. I then came here (Kanteerava Stadium). I haven’t eaten anything."Suriya, Puneeth Fan
“Karnataka’s real ‘Sher’ has died,” exclaimed a fan as he walked on to the dais. While the majority of the gathering comprised men, there were women too who had hurried to the spot.
"I came here at 4 pm. I love him a lot. I haven’t told anyone at home. I have locked my house and come here. I live in Sampangi Tank. Since I am a great fan of his, I have come here."Shantha, Puneeth Fan
Fellow woman actors of Rajkumar too had gathered at the spot.
"During COVID, he donated about Rs 50 lakh. He has built about 46 orphanages. And more than that, for young writers, actors and directors, he has given a lot of opportunities. He is always humble. The nicest person. It’s hard to meet such people in the industry."Samyuktha Hornad, Kannada Actor
Cremation Postponed to Help Fans Grieve
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Saturday, 30 October, that Rajkumar's funeral will be postponed to 31 October, to honour the sentiment of fans who were still flocking to Kanteerava Stadium throughout Saturday.
Rajkumar's daughter Druthi, who was in the US prior to his death returned to Bengaluru by 4.30 pm. The family is expected to perform the late rites on Sunday morning at Kanteerava Studios.
