Old, Unrelated Video Shared as Protest Rally Held in Tripura Amid Violence

A video showing a massive crowd protesting on the streets has been shared by several social media users as a protest taking place in Tripura's Kadamtala area following the violence that broke out in the state.

However, we found that the video has been on the internet since May this year, months before the communal violence began in the state.

While we were unable to independently verify the context of the video, we found several social media posts and a news report that suggested that the video could be from a funeral procession in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh.