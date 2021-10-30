Clip Shows Tripura Police Encouraging Rioters? No, Video is Old

A video showing some policemen raising "Jai Shri Ram" slogans in front of a crowd has been shared by several social media users with a claim that it shows the Tripura police encouraging rioters in the state.

The claim comes on the back of reported attacks on mosques and properties in the state by right-wing groups. The violence was triggered by protests organised against the attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

However, we found that the video is an old one from March 2018 and not a recent one from Tripura. According to a news report published in a Bihar-based news publication, the video was from Bihar's Rosera town.