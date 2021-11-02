No, Video Doesn't Show UP Cops Beating Man for Celebrating Pakistan's Win
The video is from Jalna district in Maharashtra and the man seen being thrashed in the video is a local BJP worker.
A video of a man brutally beaten up by policemen as he keeps on pleading is being shared on social media with the claim that the cops thrashed him in Uttar Pradesh for celebrating Pakistan's win in the recent ICC T20 World Cup.
However, we found that the video is from Jalna district in Maharashtra when a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary named Shivraj Nariyalwale was beaten up inside a hospital in the district for creating a ruckus following the death of a patient. The incident had taken place in April.
CLAIM
The video shared by a user with the claim in Hindi reads, "UP मे पाकिस्तान की जीत की ख़ुशी मनाने वालों के लीडर को इनाम दिया. जय हो योगी बाबाजी की."
(Translation: In Uttar Pradesh, a man had to pay the price for celebrating Pakistan's win. Hail (CM) Yogi Adityanath.)
WHAT WE FOUND
The same video was circulated earlier, albeit with a different claim. The Quint had debunked the claim in May, which stated that an ambulance driver, who allegedly turned off the oxygen cylinder supply line in a Telangana hospital, was thrashed by cops.
We had found the video is from Jalna district in Maharashtra when general secretary of BJP’s Yuva Morcha in Jalna Shivraj Nariyalwale was thrashed by police in a hospital complex in the district as he was part of a group who had reportedly created a ruckus after a patient had passed away.
Using relevant keywords, we also found the video published in Divya Marathi, a Marathi daily based out of Maharashtra, that said that the incident had taken place in Jalna district in April.
Speaking about the video, Vinayak Deshmukh, Jalna Superintendent of Police (SP) had told The Quint that the claim was false and man was beaten up because he was a part of a group that was creating ruckus after their patient died.
"Prima facie, one cop has been found to be at fault and he has been suspended,” the SP had said.
