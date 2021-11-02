No, Video Doesn't Show UP Cops Beating Man for Celebrating Pakistan's Win

A video of a man brutally beaten up by policemen as he keeps on pleading is being shared on social media with the claim that the cops thrashed him in Uttar Pradesh for celebrating Pakistan's win in the recent ICC T20 World Cup.

However, we found that the video is from Jalna district in Maharashtra when a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary named Shivraj Nariyalwale was beaten up inside a hospital in the district for creating a ruckus following the death of a patient. The incident had taken place in April.