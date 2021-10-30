Photo From Rohingya Camp Fire in Delhi Falsely Shared as One From Tripura

A photograph of two men holding a pile of burnt and damaged books is being widely shared by social media users, who claim that it shows recent visuals from Tripura amid communal violence in parts of the state.

But we found that the photograph was taken earlier this year in June, when a fire razed a Rohingya refugee camp near Delhi's Kalindi Kunj. The picture was taken by photojournalist Md Meharban who confirmed to The Quint that the photograph was from June 2021.