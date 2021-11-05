Old Photo of Demolition Drive From Gujarat Shared as Uttar Pradesh
The photo showed the demolition of a mosque illegally built on Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's land in Gujarat.
An old photograph showing a religious structure being demolished has been shared on the internet with a claim that it is in Uttar Pradesh.
However, we found that the viral image was from Gujarat's Ahmedabad. It showed the demolition of illegal structures by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), which included a religious structure that was built on AMC's land.
CLAIM
People who shared the post wrote "#हां तो अब लिखो नाइस पिक #उत्तरप्रदेश " in the caption, which translates to "Say nice picture now, #UttarPradesh".
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We conducted a reverse image search on Google and found the photo in an article published on a website called "HinduGujarati" in 2014.
On adding keywords "Ahmedabad dargah demolished" to the reverse image search, we found a tweet by a Twitter user from 7 August 2014, which carried the same image along with some other images.
The photographs in the tweet had a watermark of DeshGujarat and a link to an article from the Gujarat-based news publication.
According to the article, the AMC had demolished a religious structure and other illegal constructions on 6 August 2014 after finding out that they were built on AMC’s land reserved for waste disposal plant.
"A dead body of Gulu Baba buried in this dargah structure was unearthed and shifted to a nearby graveyard in presence of relatives of Gulu Baba and Maulvis," the article further said.
We found more photos of the demolition drive posted by the news publication on their Facebook page, which showed AMC's vehicles at the site.
Evidently, an old photograph showing a demolition drive in Gujarat's Ahmedabad has been shared by people as one from Uttar Pradesh.
