No, This Woman Wasn’t Attacked by Muslims Over a ‘No Halal’ Board

A local reporter also told us that the matter was a civil dispute and that the shop that was allegedly attacked was not a functional outlet, but was a closed one.

Fact-checking website Alt News accessed a copy of the the FIRs registered by both parties in the issue.

The FIR filed by Thushara accuses Nakul and his friend of misbehaving and outraging Thushara's modesty, adding that her employee Appu attacked the friend (Binoj) in retaliation near their shop.

Acknowledging that the other party was injured, the FIR states that Thushara had made an attempt to take the injured person to a hospital before Nakul intervened.

On the other hand, a FIR filed by Binoj George at Sunrise Hospital, states that Thushara, who was accompanied by her husband Ajith and her employee, slapped him after he questioned them for removing a food cart from the area.

In this FIR, George states that he was attacked by Thushara's unnamed employee who was wielding a knife, leading to a deep injury and a broken bone on his left leg.