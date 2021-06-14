Fire at Rohingya Refugee Camp in Delhi: 230 People Left Homeless

A massive fire broke out at the Rohingya refugee camp in the Madanpur Khadar area near Delhi's Kalindi Kunj, in which around 55 shanties were gutted. The fire started around 11:30 pm on Sunday, 13 June.

Syed Hussain, who lives in the camp, told The Quint, “We have about 230 people living here. We came from Myanmar in 2012 and have been living in this area since then, but now our living space has completely burnt down. At around 11:30 in the night, people created a ruckus that the fire had started, by the time we could pick up our belongings, the flames came to our hut. The flames were so strong that everything got burnt in an hour. We did not get enough time to save our belongings. Everything in the house got burnt.”