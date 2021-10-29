2017 Video From Kashmir Celebrating Pak's Win Shared as Recent

A 15-second video showing fireworks celebrations on the streets is being widely shared on social media with a claim that it shows people in Kashmir celebrating after Pakistan secured a 10-wicket victory over India in the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday, 24 October.

This comes amid multiple reports from various states which said that people "celebrated" Pakistan's win in the World Cup. Incidents were reported from two medical colleges in Kashmir, an engineering college in Sangrur amid others.

However, we found that the video is nearly four years old and showed people in Srinagar celebrating Pakistan's win over India in the Champions Trophy final that was held on 18 June 2017.