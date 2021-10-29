2017 Video From Kashmir Celebrating Pak's Win Shared as Recent
The video is from 2017 when Kashmiris celebrated Pakistan's win over India in the Champions Trophy finals.
A 15-second video showing fireworks celebrations on the streets is being widely shared on social media with a claim that it shows people in Kashmir celebrating after Pakistan secured a 10-wicket victory over India in the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday, 24 October.
This comes amid multiple reports from various states which said that people "celebrated" Pakistan's win in the World Cup. Incidents were reported from two medical colleges in Kashmir, an engineering college in Sangrur amid others.
However, we found that the video is nearly four years old and showed people in Srinagar celebrating Pakistan's win over India in the Champions Trophy final that was held on 18 June 2017.
CLAIM
While sharing the video, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi Spokesperson, Ajay Sehrawat, wrote, "ये भारतीय फौजी के शहीद होने पे खुशियां मनाते है,फिर क्रिकेट तो छोटी सी बात है।गद्दारो से देशभक्ति की उम्मीद ना करो (sic)."
(Translation: They celebrate the martyrdom of Indian soldiers, then cricket is a very small matter. Don't expect patriotism from traitors.)
The video was aired by Hindi news channel Aaj Tak on 25 October where host Anjana Om Kashyap spoke about the fireworks celebrations in Srinagar following Pakistan's win in the recent match.
The visuals can be seen in the bulletin from 2:48 seconds onwards. The same was also tweeted by the news channel.
WHAT WE FOUND
Since the video claimed to be from Kashmir, we reached out to a Kashmir-based reporter who told us that the video is from Srinagar but it dates back to 2017. He further mentioned that it from an area near Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta and showed people celebrating Pakistan's win during the 2017 Champions Trophy.
We looked for news report and found one published on 'Mint' on 19 June 2017, that spoke about celebrations in Kashmir following Pakistan's win over India in the Champions Trophy final.
Using relevant keywords, we looked for images of the celebrations on Google and found it published on Getty Images in June 2017.
We were able to match one of the frames of the video with the image available on Getty.
The caption read, "Kashmiri cricket fans celebrate after Pakistan's win in the International Cricket Championship (ICC) Champions Trophy final cricket match against India on June 18, 2017 in downtown Srinagar."
Next, on zooming in the white truck that we can see on the viral video, we could see some text written on the front glass of the truck that read 'Jaan' (lover), and that could be seen in the Getty image as well.
Clearly, the video is an old one and has been revived in the backdrop of Pakistan defeating India in the T20 match.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.