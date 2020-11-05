No, the Images Don’t Show Maharashtra Cops Thrashing Arnab Goswami

Two photos which show a cop thrashing a man is being circulated with a false claim that it is the Maharashtra Police thrashing senior journalist and Republic TV Founder Arnab Goswami, who was arrested on Wednesday, 4 November, in connection with a 2018 abetment to suicide case.

But in reality, this photograph is from a video which went viral in January 2020, and it shows police personnel at a police station in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, thrashing a man, identified as Sumit Goswami, who was brought in on charges of mobile piracy.