Video Showing Man Beaten By Police With Belt, Cops Suspended

Incidents of police brutality and violence have risen in recent times, especially with ongoing protests against the controversial Citiizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

Minhajuddin, an LLM student in Jamia Millia Islamia University, was severely injured in the violence that erupted in the central University on Sunday, 15 December 2019. According to those with him, Minhajuddin was brutally beaten up by the Delhi Police, in the course of which his left eye was severely damaged.

Police brutality was also witnessed at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) when students started moving along the University road to the main gate called Bab-e-Syed for a planned protest against CAA.