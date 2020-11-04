Arnab Goswami Arrested: What is Abetment of Suicide Case About?

The Raigad police investigated the case based on Naik’s wife’s complaint and the suicide note, which had also specifically named Goswami. The Republic TV editor had denied the charges and insisted he had made the relevant payments.

In April 2019 (during the previous Maharashtra government headed by BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis), the Raigad police closed the case, saying that they had not found sufficient evidence to proceed against the accused named in the suicide note, the Indian Express reports.

But in May 2020 – after the formation of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra – the state’s home minister Anil Deshmukh had tweeted that he had ordered the CID to re-investigate the case after a complaint from Naik’s daughter Adnya.

Akshata Naik posted a tweet in August asking for justice for their family, calling out Arnab for his coverage of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and repeating her accusation that Goswami had caused the death of her husband.