Xavier's Vice Chancellor Denies Teacher Was Asked To Quit Over Instagram Photos

St Xavier’s University's vice-chancellor, Father Felix Raj, has said that the college did not force any teacher to resign over Instagram posts, according to a report on Saturday, 20 August.

The college had come under fire after a former teacher alleged that the college's administration had forced her to resign over "objectionable photos" she had posted on her Instagram account.

The college, in a statement to The Indian Express, added that they "could have terminated” the teacher but avoided doing so to “protect her career.”

In a statement to The Telegraph, the vice chancellor had said that the teacher "had accepted she had erred” by "inviting students to her Instagram account."

The teacher in question has accused the college of intimidation and bullying, adding that St Xavier's had convened "a kangaroo court" meeting and "taunted her with sexually coloured remarks," before her resignation in October last year.

She has also accused the college of moral policing and character assasination during the same meeting.