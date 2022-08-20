Xavier's Vice Chancellor Denies Teacher Was Asked To Quit Over Instagram Photos
Felix Raj, the vice chancellor of St. Xavier's, denied that the college forced the teacher to resign.
St Xavier’s University's vice-chancellor, Father Felix Raj, has said that the college did not force any teacher to resign over Instagram posts, according to a report on Saturday, 20 August.
The college had come under fire after a former teacher alleged that the college's administration had forced her to resign over "objectionable photos" she had posted on her Instagram account.
The college, in a statement to The Indian Express, added that they "could have terminated” the teacher but avoided doing so to “protect her career.”
In a statement to The Telegraph, the vice chancellor had said that the teacher "had accepted she had erred” by "inviting students to her Instagram account."
The teacher in question has accused the college of intimidation and bullying, adding that St Xavier's had convened "a kangaroo court" meeting and "taunted her with sexually coloured remarks," before her resignation in October last year.
She has also accused the college of moral policing and character assasination during the same meeting.
The teacher, who said she prefers to remain anonymous, has filed a case against the college under Sections 354 and 509 of the IPC, for voyeurism and outraging the modesty of a woman.
College officials responded by filing a defamation case against her seeking Rs 99 crore in damages over her allegations.
Vice Chancellor Felix Raj said that "the teacher resigned on her own on 25 October, and the college accepted her resignation on 1 November." He added that the college had "no history of forcing teachers to resign".
'Anyone Can Make These Allegations'
Responding to the teacher's allegations of moral policing and character assasination, Vice Chancellor Felix Raj said that the meeting was cordial and had no difficulties. He added "anyone can make that allegation. In an investigation there will always be a team asking you questions."
The teacher in question had reportedly been called for a meeting on 7 October after a student's parent had contacted the college with a "complaint" about their child looking at the teacher's Instagram account.
She tended her resignation on 25 October, and the college accepted the same on 1 November.
Vice Chancellor Felix Raj responded to these allegations, in a statement to The Telegraph, by saying "The college reopened on 21 October after Puja vacation, and the teacher gave her resignation letter on 25 October. If she had returned to campus on 21 October, I would have reprimanded her, asked her to not repeat her actions, and asked her to join the college. But she submitted her resignation on 25 October directly."
In a statement to The Indian Express, the teacher had said that she was threatened with a criminal case from the college for "objectionable photographs" if she failed to resign voluntarily.
She also added that she had written a letter of apology to the college administration on 8 October, but the college replied by saying "the pristine image" of the university could not be risked and asked her to resign.
'College Initiated Action After aParent's Complaint'
The college had taken the action to constitute a committee and question the teacher after a parent had reportedly complained about their child viewing the teacher's photos on Instagram.
The vice chancellor responded by stating that the teacher had "accepted" the charge and added that "these things cannot be accepted between a teacher and a student. A teacher cannot give students access to her privacy in any educational institution."
When asked about the posts, which were uploaded as disappearing Instagram stories in June 2021, prior to her joining the university, according to the teacher, the vice chancellor replied,"I don't think these should have been there. Is it right for a teacher to befriend a student in her privacy?"
When The Quint reached out to the teacher, she said she would like to refrain from comment because her lawyer had advised her against speaking to the media at present.
In her reply to The Telegraph, she stated that she had addressed all questions in her legal notice to the university. She added that she would address them at the appropriate forum.
