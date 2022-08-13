'Angry, Not Shocked': Ex-Students Say Moral Policing by Kol Uni Rampant

The assistant professor, who alleged she was “forced to quit” by SXU in October 2021, said that the authorities told her that a parent of a student had complained to them about her photos on her private Instagram account. “Print-outs of my photos were circulated in the room where I was being told all this by the V-C. No one told me how they got these photos since my account is private. Plus, the photos were uploaded as ‘stories’ which last 24 hours, two months before I even joined SXU,” she told The Quint.