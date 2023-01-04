'Brain Matter Missing, Ribs Exposed': PM Report of Kanjhawala Accident Victim

“Brain matter missing,” “cranial cavity open,” “scalp avulsed” and “ribs exposed from the back of the chest” and 40 injuries in all are a part of the post-mortem (PM) report's findings of the 20-year-old woman who was killed, dragged by a car in Delhi’s Kanjhawala on 1 January.

The PM was conducted by a medical board of three doctors of the Forensic Medicine department of Delhi’s Maulana Azad Medical College on 2 January.

As per the 10-page report, “some of the injuries were inconspicuous due to blackening, smudging and brush burn effects.”

Victim Anjali Singh's PM report also states that “no injury was present to the genitalia.”