Kanjhawala Case: Witness ‘Spoke to Delhi Police 18-20 Times But Was Ignored'

“I spoke to the police around 18-20 times but they couldn’t reach me," said Deepak, an eyewitness of the Delhi road accident which killed a 20-year-old woman in the wee hours of 1 January in Kanjhawala area.

A day after the woman's death, Deepak claimed to The Quint, "The third Police Control Room (PCR) van that I found was in Begumpur area. The accused drove away after seeing the PCR van. Right after that, I told the police that this is the car which was being driven with a woman stuck under it. The police completely ignored me and took no action."

On Sunday, Anjali Singh was killed after a grey Baleno car hit her scooty -- and dragged her entangled body for several kilometres. Five men have been arrested under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to rash driving, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and death due to negligence.

Eyewitness Deepak has alleged that the police did not take timely action.