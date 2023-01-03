Kanjhawala Case: Another Woman Was Present With Victim, Says Delhi Police

The big point: The other woman, who has not been identified by the Delhi Police, reportedly fled the spot, after she sustained injuries. The police added that her statement regarding the incident has been recorded.

What they said: "When we traced the route of the deceased, it was found that she wasn’t alone on her scooty. A girl was with her at the time of the accident. She suffered injuries and fled from the spot but the deceased’s legs got stuck in the car, after which she was dragged," Delhi Police told news agency ANI.