Will Teach Gehlot a Lesson: BSP to Move Court Over Merger of MLAs

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Tuesday, 28 July, hit out at Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot for merging six BSP MLAs of the state wth the Congress and warned that she will move the Supreme Court in the matter if need be.

“In Rajasthan, after election results, BSP gave unconditional support of all its six MLAs to the Congress. Unfortunately, CM Gehlot, out of his malicious intent and to damage BSP, merged them with Congress unconstitutionally. He did the same even in his last tenure,” Mayawati said in a media briefing, as quoted by ANI.