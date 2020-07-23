SC to Hear Rajasthan Speaker’s Plea Against HC Order Shortly

With the Rajasthan political crisis deepening, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Arun Mishra would be hearing the Rajasthan Speaker's appeal against high court's decision to extend time to respond to disqualification notices on Thursday, 23 July.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who has been fighting rebellion from his political rival Sachin Pilot, on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging attempts of horse-trading in the state to topple the government.