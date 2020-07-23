SC to Hear Rajasthan Speaker’s Plea Against HC Order Shortly
Catch all the updates on the Rajasthan political crisis here.
With the Rajasthan political crisis deepening, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Arun Mishra would be hearing the Rajasthan Speaker's appeal against high court's decision to extend time to respond to disqualification notices on Thursday, 23 July.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who has been fighting rebellion from his political rival Sachin Pilot, on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging attempts of horse-trading in the state to topple the government.
- Speaker CP Joshi on Wednesday said he would file a Special Leave Petition in SC to avert what he called a “constitutional crisis” in the state
- Rajasthan High Court had asked the Speaker to defer decisions on 18 rebel MLAs till 24 July, the date of verdict
- The Rajasthan crisis came to a head after Pilot was reportedly upset over receiving a notice for questioning by the Special Operations Group to investigate attempts at destabilising the government
SC to Hear Plea by Rajasthan Speaker Challenging HC Order on 23 July
The Supreme Court on Thursday, 23 July will hear a plea by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi challenging the Rajasthan High Court decision extending the time for Sachin Pilot and 18 rebel Congress MLAs to reply to the anti-defection notice of 14 July.
A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra and comprising Justices B R Gavai and Krishna Murari will take up the matter through video conferencing. "It is respectfully submitted that the impugned order passed by the High Court is in effect a stay on the powers of the Speaker under the Tenth Schedule to adjudicate on a disqualification petition", said the plea through advocate Sunil Fernandes. The Speaker moved the apex court Wednesday and sought urgent hearing in the matter.
