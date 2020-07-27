Rajasthan: BSP Tells 6 MLAs to Vote Out Gehlot. Here’s the Math

Before the rebellion of Sachin Pilot, the Congress had the support of 124 MLAs:

Congress: 107 (including 6 ‘merged BSP MLAs)

BTP: 2

CPI(M): 2

RLD: 1

Independents: 12

Now, by most accounts, Pilot has the support of 19 MLAs (18 from the Congress and one Independent). This takes the tally of pro-Gehlot MLAs down to 105 in the 200 members Assembly.

However, if the 18 pro-Pilot MLAs from the Congress (not the Independent) go against their party, they are likely to get suspended. This would bring down the strength of the House to 182, so Gehlot would still be above the halfway mark.

The CPI(M) has trouble of its own. One MLA Balwan Poonia has been suspended for a year for indiscipline. The other MLA Girdhari Lal Mahiya is reportedly busy fighting the locust attack that has hit his constituency Dungargarh in Bikaner district. The Left party is yet to make its stand clear on the issue, but it is unlikely to support any BJP-sponsored attempt. So its stand is likely to be to either support Gehlot or abstain.