'Humanitarian Crisis in Tigray Worse Than Ukraine': WHO Chief Ghebreyesus

The Ethiopian government has criticised Ghebreyesus' statement and called it unethical.

The spokeswoman for Ethiopia's prime minister on Thursday, 18 August, told journalists that the comments by WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus were unbecoming of such a high-profile position, reported AP. Billene Seyoum suggested that Tedros, himself an ethnic Tigrayan, should recuse himself from his post if he wishes to talk in this manner.

Very little humanitarian aid was reportedly allowed into Tigray after their forces retook much of the region in June 2021.

Although more aid has flowed in over the past few months amid international mediation efforts, it is still considered less than enough to meet the needs of the millions of people in the region.

Seyoum, the prime minister's spokeswoman, accused the Tigray leaders of looking for excuses to avoid peace talks, and dismissed Tigray forces' allegations of new attacks by Ethiopian forces as a mechanism to deflect discussions on the peace process, AP reported.