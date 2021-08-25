Old Photo From Yemen Shared as ‘Security Check at Afghanistan Airport’

A photograph of a man dressed in camouflage clothing frisking another armed person at what appears to be a checkpoint is going viral across social media platforms.

The photograph is being shared with a claim that it shows a security check at ‘Afghanistan airport’, as countries rush to evacuate their citizens from the country, which is now under the Taliban.

However, we found that the photograph has been on the internet for a few years. The photo was first shared on Twitter by Amjad Tadros, a news producer for American media outlet CBS News.

Tadros shared the photograph reminiscing his times in Yemen and noted that it showed a Houthi soldier searching a man entering a rally, where arms were allowed.