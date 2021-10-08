Ethiopia War Explained: A Nobel Peace Prize-Winning PM, Mass Killings & Famine

On 4 October, Abiy Ahmed was sworn in for his second term as prime minister of Ethiopia.

But the Nobel laureate, who won the Peace Prize in 2019 for the reconciliation of ties with neighbouring Eritrea, has come under intense international criticism for his handling of the Tigray war.

The civil war between the Ethiopian military and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) began almost a year ago and has completely devastated the northern region of Ethiopia.

The United Nations warned of severe famine sweeping across Tigray as reports of mass rape and murder shook the world.

In this explainer, we look at the Ethiopian Civil War in some detail. What are its roots, and who all are involved? What are the allegations of sexual violence? Why is Eritrea involved? What would the road to peace look like? Read on.