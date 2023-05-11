Fate of 16 Maharashtra MLAs in the Hands of Speaker Rahul Narwekar: Who Is He?

Of the 16 legislators facing disqualification, one is Chief Minister Shinde himself who is a four-term legislator from Thane's Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency. Shinde led the rebellion against Thackeray and currently holds key ministerial portfolios including urban development, transport, and environment in the state government. The other 15 rebel MLAs are as follows:

Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi

Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi is a three-term legislator from Sillod, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He currently serves as the Cabinet minister for agriculture in Maharashtra. In 2019, he defected from Congress to join Shiv Sena.

Sanjay Shirsat

Shirsat was elected as a legislator from the Sambhajinagar West constituency three times, in 2009, 2014, and 2019, and has been a Shiv Sena member throughout his political career.

Sandipan Bhumre

A five-term legislator from Paithan in Marathwada, Sandipan Bhumre is currently a Cabinet minister for the employment guarantee and horticulture. He is also the chairman of the Renuka Devi-Sharad Shahakari sugar factory in Aurangabad.

Tanaji Sawant

Sawant is a first-time legislator from the Dharashiv constituency and cabinet minister for public health and family welfare who defected from the NCP to join the Shiv Sena. He has served three Vidhan Parishad terms.

Chimanrao Patil

Patil is a two-time legislator from Erandol in Jalgaon, and has been associated with the Shiv Sena since the beginning of his political career.

Bharat Gogawale

A three-time legislator from Mahad, Bharat Gogawale is an influential leader in the Konkan region.

Lata Sonawane

Sonawane is a first-time legislator from the Chopda Assembly constituency in Jalgaon district.

Yamini Jadhav

Yamini Jadhav is a first-time legislator from Byculla in Mumbai. Jadhav served as a corporator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in 2012.