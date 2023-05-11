Supreme Court to Give Judgment in Shiv Sena Case – Here Are 3 Likely Scenarios

It's a big day today for Maharashtra's politics. According to media reports, the Supreme Court is expected to deliver a judgment in the case of defection of 16 MLAs in June 2022 from the then Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. The Thackeray faction has sought disqualification of the MLAs under India's anti-defection law.

Among the MLAs who are facing disqualification is Maharashtra's current chief minister, Eknath Shinde. Shinde's rebellion, believed to have taken place in collusion with the Bharatiya Janata Party, had toppled the then Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The 'Group of 16' also includes cabinet ministers Abdul Sattar, Tanaji Sawant and Sandipan Bhumare.

While a total of 40 MLAs had defected from the Shiv Sena, the disqualification has been sought against the 16 MLAs who were the first ones to go incommunicado.