O’Brien, 7 Other RS MPs Suspended for 1 Week for Creating Ruckus

Two of the government's three farm bills, which have been the subject of a huge row, were passed on Sunday amid loud protests from the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

The members, however, created a ruckus after their suspension on Monday and raised slogans in the House, causing the Chairman to adjourn the House till 10 am. Even after proceedings resumed at 10 am, the chaos continued, requiring the House to be adjourned once again for a period of half an hour.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha Chairman said that the no-confidence motion moved by Opposition members against Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman was not accepted. He said that the no-confidence motion against the Deputy Chairman is not admissible under the rules.