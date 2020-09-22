Farm Bill Row: Opposition Stages RS Walkout Over Suspension of MPs

Opposition leaders on Tuesday, 22 September, staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha, demanding revocation of suspension of eight Members of Parliament, by protesting near the Gandhi statue in the premises, reported news agency ANI.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, meanwhile, urged Opposition leaders to "rethink, introspect, return to the House to take part in discussions.”

Speaking to ANI outside the Parliament, Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad said: