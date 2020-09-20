RS Clears 2 of 3 Farm Bills Amid Protests: Here’s What Happened

Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa called the farm sector Bills – two of which were tabled in the Parliament – “death warrant for farmers”. Speaking on the floor of the House, Bajwa said, “Farmers are not illiterate. They understand that this is a way to do away with the MSP (Minimum Support Price). Once this is passed the government will come out of this and then Ambani, Adani and big corporate houses will enter the market.”

Calling the Bills “ill-timed”, Bajwa also said that agriculture and markets are state subjects and the Bills are against the spirit of federal cooperative, and farmers especially in Punjab and Haryana think that this is an attack on their soul.