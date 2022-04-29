Hanuman Chalisa Row: Mumbai Police Opposes Bail Pleas of Navneet & Ravi Rana

The Mumbai Police on Friday, 29 April, opposed the bail pleas of MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana in the sedition case against them for saying that they planned to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray's private residence.

"However innocent these pleadings may look like, the respondent says that these submissions are most Hippocratic since the plan to read Hanuman Chalisa at the private residence of the Chief Minister at Matoshree bungalow is a big plot to create a challenge to the law and order situation," the Mumbai Police said, as per India Today. Threatening To Read Text Without Permission Amounts to Trespassing: Police