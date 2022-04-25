ADVERTISEMENT
Bombay HC Junks Plea by Navneet & Ravi Rana To Quash FIR in Hanuman Chalisa Row
The FIR was filed against them for resisting arrest over the row to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the CM's house.

The Bombay High Court on Monday, 25 April, dismissed the petition of MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana for quashing the FIR registered against them for allegedly resisting arrest over the row to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the Maharashtra chief minister's house.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
