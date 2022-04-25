Acting, Politics, Scandals: The MP-MLA Rana Couple Raking Up a Storm in Mumbai

From an acting career in southern cinema, a mass wedding ceremony under the tutelage of Baba Ramdev, a controversy over a fraudulent caste certificate, Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana have never been far from the public eye. The political duo is now in the limelight after threatening to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside the Maharashtra chief minister's house.

The Ranas were booked under sedition in connection with the Hanuman Chalisa case and sent to judicial custody by a Mumbai court on Sunday, 24 March, after they were arrested for "creating enmity between different groups."

This, however, is not the MP-MLA couple's first brush with controversy, nor their first taste of legal trouble. Here's a look at the Ranas' political trajectories, legal cases, and past squabbles.